Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $124.39

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.39 ($1.62) and traded as low as GBX 122.80 ($1.60). Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at GBX 124 ($1.62), with a volume of 21,714 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Michelmersh Brick in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 160 ($2.08) target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.11) price target on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 117.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 124.29. The firm has a market cap of £118.34 million and a PE ratio of 17.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Michelmersh Brick’s previous dividend of $1.15. Michelmersh Brick’s payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

About Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH)

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

