MicroMoney (AMM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $180,811.00

MicroMoney (AMM) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One MicroMoney coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroMoney has a total market capitalization of $137,303.01 and $180,811.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MicroMoney alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00034361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00105181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

MicroMoney Coin Profile

MicroMoney (AMM) is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

MicroMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.