Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Short Interest Down 64.3% in March

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MICR remained flat at $$2.45 during trading hours on Thursday. Micron Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $8.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Separately, UBS Group upped their target price on Micron Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

