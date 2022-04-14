MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.95 Million

Equities analysts expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) to post $126.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.10 million. MicroStrategy reported sales of $122.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year sales of $533.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $528.70 million to $538.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $565.95 million, with estimates ranging from $563.10 million to $568.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The firm had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $640.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,181,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSTR traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $448.78. 8,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,002. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $307.19 and a 12 month high of $891.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.62.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

