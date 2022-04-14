MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Down 5%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) shares dropped 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 141,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,472,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.
MVIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 2.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)
MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MicroVision (MVIS)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.