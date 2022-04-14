MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Down 5%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) shares dropped 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 141,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,472,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

MVIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99.

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,728.00% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 2.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

