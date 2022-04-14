Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Trading Down 2%

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25. 22,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 32,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a current ratio of 40.96, a quick ratio of 29.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$27.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.27.

About Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA)

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It has 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses covering an area of approximately 506 square kilometers in the Zambian Copperbelt located in northwest of Lusaka, Zambia.

