Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. Purchases 2,300 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,540,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,704,335. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 7,473 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,639.30.

On Friday, January 28th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 56,688 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $215,414.40.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 73,704 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $297,027.12.

On Monday, January 24th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 9,135 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,179.45.

On Friday, January 21st, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 33,229 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $137,568.06.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 2,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:SUP opened at $3.79 on Thursday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $101.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 4.40.

Superior Industries International ( NYSE:SUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $368.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.67 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Superior Industries International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Superior Industries International by 5,893.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 558,657 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Superior Industries International by 339.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 132,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 102,738 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Superior Industries International by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 91,676 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Superior Industries International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,007,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Superior Industries International by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 358,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 26,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International (Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

