Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Minerva Surgical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.30). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerva Surgical will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Minerva Surgical.

Several research firms have commented on UTRS. Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTRS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $10,574,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTRS stock remained flat at $$4.40 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 45,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,404. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.29. Minerva Surgical has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $10.37.

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

