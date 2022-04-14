Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Short Interest Up 1,023.8% in March

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 1,023.8% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 472.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBPFF remained flat at $$3.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $4.77.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

