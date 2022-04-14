Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in March

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mitsui Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

OTCMKTS MITUY remained flat at $$11.41 on Thursday. 77 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,074. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90. Mitsui Chemicals has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $18.32.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, health care, food and packaging, basic materials, and other businesses. The company's Mobility segment develops elastomers, performance compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, and performance polymers; and offers services related to the development of automotive and industrial products.

