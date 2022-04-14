MKM Partners Trims Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Target Price to $38.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at MKM Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PINS. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.65.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.59. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $88.83.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $127,171.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 535,042 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $2,154,348.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $11,778,854. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Pinterest by 242.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

