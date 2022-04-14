MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Short Interest Update

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the March 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MMEX Resources stock traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 0.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,973. MMEX Resources has a one year low of 0.13 and a one year high of 20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.21 and a 200 day moving average of 0.34.

MMEX Resources Corporation, a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and financing of oil, gas, refining, and infrastructure projects in Texas and South America. It intends to develop solar energy to power multiple planned projects producing hydrogen and ultra-low sulfur fuels combined with carbon dioxide capture in Texas.

