MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Short Interest Update

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the March 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MMEX Resources stock traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 0.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,973. MMEX Resources has a one year low of 0.13 and a one year high of 20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.21 and a 200 day moving average of 0.34.
About MMEX Resources (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MMEX Resources (MMEX)
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for MMEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.