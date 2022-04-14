Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Acquires 71 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,109 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $440,559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.08.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $305.00. 168,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,432,438. The company’s 50-day moving average is $325.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $315.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

