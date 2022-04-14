monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Lowered to $270.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 82.58% from the stock’s current price.

MNDY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded monday.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.29.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $147.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.12. monday.com has a 52-week low of $113.05 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.28. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. The business had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that monday.com will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 3,483.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

