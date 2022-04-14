MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 102.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $674,390,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Growth Interface Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter worth approximately $86,758,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $74,638,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in MongoDB by 42.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 460,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,274,000 after purchasing an additional 136,247 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.72.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $435.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $392.08 and a 200 day moving average of $451.44.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total transaction of $137,124.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,833 shares of company stock valued at $57,329,693. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

