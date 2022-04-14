Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,685 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

MNST stock opened at $84.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.28. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

