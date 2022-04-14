Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAMGet Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 350 ($4.56) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials to a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.54) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 400 ($5.21).

LON MGAM opened at GBX 294 ($3.83) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £838.99 million and a PE ratio of 11.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 306.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 336.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of GBX 277 ($3.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 418.50 ($5.45).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share. This is an increase from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

In related news, insider Peter Turner sold 56,248 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.08), for a total value of £176,056.24 ($229,419.13).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

