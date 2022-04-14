Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,338.43

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,338.43 ($30.47) and traded as high as GBX 2,385 ($31.08). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 2,330 ($30.36), with a volume of 74,897 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.18) price objective on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.46, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,288 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,337.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 62 ($0.81) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Sindall Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In related news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 7,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,270 ($29.58), for a total transaction of £162,009.90 ($211,115.32). Also, insider Steve Crummett sold 5,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,330 ($30.36), for a total value of £138,495.20 ($180,473.29). Insiders have sold 42,408 shares of company stock valued at $97,355,975 over the last ninety days.

About Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

