Morgan Stanley Boosts Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Price Target to €5.20

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from €5.10 ($5.54) to €5.20 ($5.65) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

OUTKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.10.

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.03. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $3.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00.

Outokumpu Oyj ( OTCMKTS:OUTKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.0487 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Outokumpu Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

