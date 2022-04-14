Morgan Stanley Cuts Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target to $39.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Energizer from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Get Energizer alerts:

ENR opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.35. Energizer has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,557,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Energizer by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 52,752 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.