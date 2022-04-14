Morgan Stanley Cuts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $136.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $136.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $108.73 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $105.75 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.47.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $101,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Wingstop by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,245,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Wingstop by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,661,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Wingstop by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

