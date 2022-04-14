Morgan Stanley Raises First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $180.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FRC. UBS Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.29.

NYSE FRC traded up $10.75 on Thursday, hitting $165.80. 2,133,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,737. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $150.00 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.70 and a 200-day moving average of $190.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 18.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.6% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

