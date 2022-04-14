Morgan Stanley Raises Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Price Target to €107.00

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from €106.00 ($115.22) to €107.00 ($116.30) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Symrise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Symrise from €135.00 ($146.74) to €130.00 ($141.30) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.00.

OTCMKTS SYIEY opened at $29.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.63. Symrise has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $37.54.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

