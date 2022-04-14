Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 62 ($0.81) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lloyds Banking Group to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 44 ($0.57) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.68) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.82) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 56.38 ($0.73).

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 44.92 ($0.59) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 56 ($0.73). The company has a market capitalization of £31.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 48.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.70.

In other news, insider Robin Budenberg bought 500,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £235,000 ($306,228.82). Also, insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65), for a total value of £202,046 ($263,286.42).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

