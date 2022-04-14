Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Relx (LON:REL)

Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($34.08) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,650 ($34.53) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,300 ($29.97) to GBX 2,330 ($30.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,225 ($42.03) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,440.42 ($31.80).

Relx stock traded up GBX 18 ($0.23) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,437 ($31.76). 1,532,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,566. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 1,781 ($23.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,474 ($32.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £47.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,291.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,288.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50.

In other Relx news, insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($29.62), for a total value of £315,196.91 ($410,733.53).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

