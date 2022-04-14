Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Hays (LON:HAS)

Hays (LON:HAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Hays in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.67) price target on shares of Hays in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Hays alerts:

LON:HAS traded up GBX 0.53 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 120.43 ($1.57). The company had a trading volume of 3,284,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,047. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 130.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 145.91. Hays has a 12-month low of GBX 105.20 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 181.10 ($2.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55.

In related news, insider Joe Hurd purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £10,350 ($13,487.10).

About Hays (Get Rating)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.