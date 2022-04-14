Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 6,410 ($83.53) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,780 ($75.32) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.34) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($74.28) to GBX 6,700 ($87.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.06) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.13) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,791.54 ($75.47).

LON RIO opened at GBX 6,172 ($80.43) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($56.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £100.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,797.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,198.70.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.59), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($750,646.21).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

