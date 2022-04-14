Morpheus.Network (MNW) Price Hits $1.28

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Morpheus.Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00003109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Morpheus.Network has a total market capitalization of $60.34 million and approximately $461,533.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Morpheus.Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00034082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00104157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Coin Profile

Morpheus.Network (CRYPTO:MNW) is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

Morpheus.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus.Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.