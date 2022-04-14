Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Mosman Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00), with a volume of 38,145,501 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.11. The stock has a market cap of £4.61 million and a PE ratio of -0.56.
Mosman Oil and Gas Company Profile (LON:MSMN)
