MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Receives $10.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.92.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 66.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in MRC Global by 16.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in MRC Global in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

MRC stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 354,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,502. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $992.58 million, a P/E ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 2.20. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.07 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

