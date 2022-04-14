MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Shares Down 3%

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Rating) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.67 and last traded at $15.67. 1,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27.

MTR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTCPY)

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland of China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland of China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland Of China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

