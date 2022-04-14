MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Shares Down 3%

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Rating) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.67 and last traded at $15.67. 1,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27.
MTR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTCPY)
