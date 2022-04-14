Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Murphy is increasing exploration and production activities in the United States and international locations. The company is also transitioning through acquisitions, divestitures and oil-weighted discoveries. Murphy Oil aims to invest $650 million annually in the 2022-2024 time period to further expand the existing operations. Murphy Oil entered into systematic hedges to counter the fluctuation in commodity prices. Low-cost assets and maintenance of a multi-basin portfolio will drive its performance. The company has sufficient liquidity to meet debt obligations. Its initiatives to reduce expenses will support margins. In the past three months, shares of the company have outperformed the industry. However, it is subject to changes in the strict federal or state laws and adherence to the same can escalate its operating costs, thereby denting margins.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MUR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Murphy Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.22.

MUR opened at $41.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.41. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $43.20.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -120.00%.

In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $90,722.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

