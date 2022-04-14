My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.09 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $1.09 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000840 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00044441 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.35 or 0.07530781 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,816.18 or 0.99870610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00041297 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

