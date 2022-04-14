Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Given New $12.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

MYOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,922 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $26,485.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,436 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $33,568.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,240 shares of company stock valued at $351,921 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,694,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,232,000 after buying an additional 172,805 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 6,169,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,052,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,679,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,436,000 after buying an additional 258,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,691,000 after buying an additional 584,449 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,090,000 after buying an additional 26,253 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

