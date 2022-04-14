Myriad (XMY) Reaches Market Cap of $746,471.41

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $746,471.41 and $29.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,820,479,000 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.