Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $150.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Nabors Industries traded as high as $172.00 and last traded at $172.00, with a volume of 2619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.97.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,525,000 after buying an additional 86,696 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 138.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after buying an additional 84,007 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth about $7,236,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Nabors Industries by 436.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,306 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.06.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.98) by ($3.62). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. The company had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($23.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -30.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

