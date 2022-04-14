Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Short Interest Update

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the March 15th total of 320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Shares of Naked Wines stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.63. 5,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,419. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26. Naked Wines has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $25.00.
