Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.87.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $181.39 on Wednesday. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.08 and a 200 day moving average of $190.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $223,655,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $147,850,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,883,000 after buying an additional 495,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,546,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,911,000 after buying an additional 362,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,481,000 after purchasing an additional 246,294 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

