National Bank Financial Increases Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target to C$18.00

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Shares of Spartan Delta stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,518. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $9.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

