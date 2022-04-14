National Bank Financial Increases Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target to C$8.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.84.

Shares of TNEYF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.04. 32,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,614. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

