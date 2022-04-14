National Bank Financial Raises NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to C$14.50

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NUVSF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.28.

Shares of NUVSF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.85. 39,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,208. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

