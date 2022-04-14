National Bankshares Cuts Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target to C$14.50

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.98% from the company’s current price.

SDE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.25.

Shares of SDE traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$11.07. 601,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,952. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of C$3.92 and a twelve month high of C$11.65.

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$296.43 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 2.1081442 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

