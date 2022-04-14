National Bankshares Lowers Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$11.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective cut by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.49% from the company’s previous close.

AAV has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Cormark increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price target on Advantage Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.45.

Shares of TSE:AAV traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.33. 585,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.21. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 5.00.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$159.26 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.9282046 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Balog bought 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,236.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at C$544,712.52. Also, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total value of C$1,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,162,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,714,470.48. Insiders sold 339,000 shares of company stock worth $3,122,475 in the last 90 days.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

