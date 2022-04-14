National Bankshares Lowers Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$5.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CR. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.63.

TSE:CR traded up C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,611. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.88 and a twelve month high of C$5.60. The stock has a market cap of C$850.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$103.15 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.519 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 65,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total value of C$344,411.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 627,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,279,387.65. Also, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,551,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,700,417.79.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

