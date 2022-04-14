National Bankshares Lowers Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$25.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.85.

TSE TPZ traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$22.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,226. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.28 and a 52 week high of C$22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 10.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.08.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$75.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$340,000.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

