National Bankshares Trims Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Target Price to C$28.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.73.

Shares of CVE traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$22.19. 3,004,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,266,277. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$8.89 and a 1-year high of C$22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$20.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.23. The stock has a market cap of C$44.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.19.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.89 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.9590357 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$495,005.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 282,868 shares in the company, valued at C$5,600,842.97.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

