National Bankshares Trims PetroShale (CVE:PSH) Target Price to C$1.00

PetroShale (CVE:PSH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of PetroShale from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PetroShale from C$1.25 to C$1.35 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$1.00 target price on shares of PetroShale and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of PSH traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,340. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.12. PetroShale has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$0.94. The stock has a market cap of C$521.11 million and a PE ratio of -395.00.

PetroShale ( CVE:PSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$72.88 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PetroShale will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About PetroShale

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company holds approximately 8,218 net acres of land in Middle Bakken, Three Forks Benches, Pronghorn/Sanish, and Lodgepole.

