National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) to report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. National Instruments reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NATI shares. Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.71. The stock had a trading volume of 380,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,289. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 1.08. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $36.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 169.70%.

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $106,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Mcgrath bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in National Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in National Instruments by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

