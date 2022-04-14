National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Amandla Mk Trust Sells 600 Shares

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $24,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Research alerts:

On Wednesday, April 6th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 8,137 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $331,257.27.

On Monday, April 4th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 2,500 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $100,375.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NRC opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.70. National Research Co. has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.30 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 47.12%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Research’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of National Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.