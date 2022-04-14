Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.03

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.03 and last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 11156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVGS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $107.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.47 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Navigator by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 368,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Navigator by 21.4% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 91,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Navigator by 18.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 430,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Navigator by 5.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 850,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after buying an additional 23,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

